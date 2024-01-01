Valencia legend Mista: Baraja's words brutally honest

Valencia legend Mista says coach Ruben Baraja's comments after defeat to Atletico Madrid were the brutal truth.

Baraja admitted Valencia did not belong in "the league" of Atletico.

Mista said on DAZN: "Rubén's words in the press conference were a bucket of cold water for all of Valencia, but they still speak volumes.

"That 'it's not our league ' to all of us who have been from Valencia and have played with Atlético or have fought for titles, the reality is that it hurts to hear it. But it is still a reality, that Valencia is light years away, today, from Atlético. They visited a very difficult field, it was not their best game, it has not been the best start.

"And I think that the two games in a row they have at home and I trust that the Mestalla trump card can return to restore peace of mind to the fans. But I agree that the situation they are going through is very difficult."