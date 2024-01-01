Tribal Football
Most Read
Napoli coach Conte: Why I always demand Lukaku be signed by my club
Conte impressed by new Napoli pair McTominay, Gilmour
Zizou again explains resisting Man Utd interest
DONE DEAL: Marseille announce Rabiot signing

Valencia legend Mista: Baraja's words brutally honest

Valencia legend Mista: Baraja's words brutally honest
Valencia legend Mista: Baraja's words brutally honestLaLiga
Valencia legend Mista says coach Ruben Baraja's comments after defeat to Atletico Madrid were the brutal truth.

Baraja admitted Valencia did not belong in "the league" of Atletico.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mista said on DAZN: "Rubén's  words in the press conference were a bucket of cold water for all of Valencia, but they still speak volumes.

"That 'it's not our league ' to all of us who have been from Valencia and have played with Atlético or have fought for titles, the reality is that it hurts to hear it. But it is still a reality, that Valencia is light years away, today, from Atlético. They visited a very difficult field, it was not their best game, it has not been the best start.

"And I think that the two games in a row they have at home and I trust that the Mestalla trump card can return to restore peace of mind to the fans. But I agree that the situation they are going through is very difficult."

Mentions
LaLigaValenciaAtl. Madrid
Related Articles
Valencia ban Guerra from training as Atletico Madrid talks continue
Dario Felman column: Mbappe won't have it easy at Real Madrid; Atletico Madrid's best market; what Chelsea can expect from Anselmino
Simeone happy as Gallagher, Alvarez score in Atletico Madrid win against Valencia