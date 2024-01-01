Simeone happy as Gallagher, Alvarez score in Atletico Madrid win against Valencia

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone was delighted with their 3-0 win against Valencia.

Conor Gallagher and Julian Alvarez struck their first goals for the club, with Antoine Griezmann also netting.

Simeone said on Gallagher: "He is a hard-working player, with quality, with a good second-line approach, who never stops giving his all in every ball he participates in, he has come with great enthusiasm, we need that type of footballer in the midfield because it makes us better."

On Alvarez's goal, he continued: "The way his teammates celebrated and the way the goal was cheered in the stadium speaks of how important it was. We all needed him to score and hopefully it will be the first of many."

And on another clean sheet, Simeone added: "I watch a lot of football, almost every game that is played and apart from City or Barcelona there are few teams that press with a high line and defend in that position on the field. The majority take refuge and create later with the quality they have in bringing the ball out.

"Each one, in their own way, looks for what best suits them according to the players they have."