Valencia coach Corberan proud of performance for shock win at Real Madrid

Valencia coach Carlos Corberan was left delighted after their shock win against Real Madrid.

Los Che won 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday as Hugo Duro struck five minutes into injury-time.

A proud Corberan said afterwards: “I’m happy with the result. I’m also very satisfied with the work done by the team. They competed with the necessary personality and mental strength to overcome any setback. They demonstrated effort and faith. These are three very important points.

“It was an exercise in great effort and resilience. You have to do everything perfectly, but in the moments where Real Madrid outplayed us, we had Giorgi Mamardashvili, who was one of the key players in the game. The more we attacked, the closer we got to what we wanted.

“The greatest satisfaction is for all the Valencia CF fans who have suffered so much. I know what the club is about, and we owed a result like this to the fans. They've shown tremendous support all year, and this goes out to all of them. We wanted to bring them joy, and the team are making a tremendous effort to make the fans proud of Valencia CF. Our job is to make them proud, and hopefully we can achieve more moments like this.”

Asked about the key points from the game, Corberan reflected: “There were four key aspects to winning. We had to have a lot of personality and not be intimidated. Secondly, we had to pay constant attention, as you can't let yourself get distracted for even a second. You also have to show endurance and resilience. Finally, we took advantage of our strengths and ensured that each player was able to demonstrate the level of performance that brought them to Valencia CF.”

He added, “It's hard for me to look at the magnitude of things. It's the most important victory today, and I give it that importance. There is the satisfaction of seeing the team continue to grow.