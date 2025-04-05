Real Madrid make Antonio Rudiger contract decision

Real Madrid are reportedly very keen on extending Antonio Rudiger's contract after a string of impressive performances this season.

The 32-year-old’s contract is set to expire in the summer of 2026 but according to Sky Germany, Real Madrid are hoping to extend it.

Rudiger is highly regarded in the Spanish capital and his club would like to see him sign a new deal that would keep him there until 2028.

It’s understood there are several Saudi Pro League clubs that are interested in making a move for the centre-back this summer.

The reports adds that Rudiger is fully focused on continuing his journey at the current Champions League holders.