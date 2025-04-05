Tribal Football
Alex Roberts
Carlo Ancelotti talks Real Madrid La Liga chances after Valencia defeat
La Liga
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti opened up about his side's fading title chances after their damaging 2-1 defeat to Valencia on Saturday.

Real Madrid suffered a shock defeat to relegation-threatened Valencia seriously denting their hopes of retaining the La Liga title.

Vinicius Junior missed a penalty in the 13th minute before Mouctar Diakhaby opened the scoring for the visitors just two minutes later.

The Brazilian made up for his earlier mistake with a goal just after half-time but Hugo Duro’s 95th minute strike earned Valencia’s first win at the Santiago Bernabeu in 17-years.

Speaking to the press after the game, Ancelotti addressed the elephant in the room.

He said: "It's much more difficult to fight for the league, but we have only one idea, to do well until the end. We still have a chance. It's less after this game, but we have to fight until the end."

Barcelona will go six points clear at the top of La Liga should they beat Real Betis.

