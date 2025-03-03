Valencia coach Corberan delighted with 2-goal Sadiq after Osasuna draw

Valencia coach Carlos Corberan was delighted with two-goal Umar Sadiq after their 3-3 draw at Osasuna.

Sadiq struck an extraordinary 87th minute equaliser to earn the point for Los Che.

Corberan said afterwards: "Scoring three goals is nice, but conceding three is less nice . To win we had to be more defensively strong. Attacking doesn't stop you from defending better at many moments of the game.

"In defence we were not as tight as we should have been. We should have defended the result with the ball and we didn't do it."

The coach then added, "Sadiq arrived very committed and eager to work.

"We are going to give him the confidence he needs to continue helping the team."