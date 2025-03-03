Tribal Football
Most Read
Orlando Pirates attacker Mofokeng interesting Barcelona
Curva Sud announce AC Milan protest against Lazio; slams "invisible" Cardinale
Valencia coach Corberan convinced of result at Osasuna
Man Utd boss Amorim willing to oversee sale of FIVE senior players

Valencia coach Corberan delighted with 2-goal Sadiq after Osasuna draw

Carlos Volcano
Valencia coach Corberan delighted with 2-goal Sadiq after Osasuna draw
Valencia coach Corberan delighted with 2-goal Sadiq after Osasuna drawLaLiga
Valencia coach Carlos Corberan was delighted with two-goal Umar Sadiq after their 3-3 draw at Osasuna.

Sadiq struck an extraordinary 87th minute equaliser to earn the point for Los Che.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Corberan said afterwards: "Scoring three goals is nice, but conceding three is less nice . To win we had to be more defensively strong. Attacking doesn't stop you from defending better at many moments of the game.

"In defence we were not as tight as we should have been. We should have defended the result with the ball and we didn't do it."

The coach then added, "Sadiq arrived very committed and eager to work.

"We are going to give him the confidence he needs to continue helping the team." 

Mentions
LaLigaSadiq UmarOsasunaValencia
Related Articles
Valencia coach Corberan convinced of result at Osasuna
LaLiga winter market round-up: The standout January signings made midseason
Valencia chief Corona insists on positive January market