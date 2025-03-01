Valencia coach Corberan convinced of result at Osasuna

Valencia coach Carlos Corberan is convinced he can see improvements ahead of Sunday's visit to Osasuna.

Corberan insists they're capable of getting a result at El Sadar.

He said: “I see the team as having ambition and conviction. The numbers are there, but the games I have experienced with the team do not reflect them. In Seville we were close and in Villarreal I saw a team with integrity and competitive ability.

“It is key to manage victories, defeats, day to day life, how we face each game, what we work on, what we fight for... against Osasuna every action could be decisive.

“These are games where the level of attention and concentration is fundamental. They are matches defined by duels. We are aware of the atmosphere that is created in Pamplona and the demand of the game. I see the team as clear about knowing what responses will be necessary.”

On his first three months in charge, Corberan also said: “I can take stock of a lot of work. I think the team are increasingly well prepared and focused on themselves, and trying to learn to be stronger.”