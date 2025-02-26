Tribal Football
Most Read
REVEALED: The two stars Real Madrid will seek to buy if Vinicius Jr sold
Man Utd hit by injury crisis ahead of Ipswich clash
Arteta confirms Nwaneri is fit to face Forest this week after fears he was fatigued
Vivell agrees new deal with Man Utd

Valencia secure Yarek to new contract

Carlos Volcano
Valencia secure Yarek to new contract
Valencia secure Yarek to new contractLaLiga
Valencia have secured young defender Yarek Gasiorowski to a new deal.

Valencia have  renewed Gasiorowski 's contract until June 2027. This is an extension that was already agreed in his previous contract when he came up to the first team.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The new deal carries a €60m release clause.

Yarek has been linked to Valencia for almost his entire life, having joined the club at U12 level after having excelled in his hometown team.

He also helped Spain to victory in the U19 Euros last summer.

Mentions
LaLigaGasiorowski YarekValenciaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Soule agent: Ranieri convinced him to stay with Roma; Fulham, Betis pushed hard
DONE DEAL: Valencia explain signing IFK fullback Salihovic
Valencia medical today for Salihovic after IFK Norrkoping exit