Valencia secure Yarek to new contract

Valencia have secured young defender Yarek Gasiorowski to a new deal.

Valencia have renewed Gasiorowski 's contract until June 2027. This is an extension that was already agreed in his previous contract when he came up to the first team.

Advertisement Advertisement

The new deal carries a €60m release clause.

Yarek has been linked to Valencia for almost his entire life, having joined the club at U12 level after having excelled in his hometown team.

He also helped Spain to victory in the U19 Euros last summer.