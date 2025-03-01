Tribal Football
Valencia defender Yarek full of pride over new contract

Valencia defender Yarek Gasiorowski is proud of his new contract.

Yarek penned a new deal to 2027 this week.

He told the club's website: “I’m very happy to renew with Valencia CF for another year. It’s a sign of appreciation and recognition for the work I’ve done at the Club.

“I arrived as a second-year pre-benjamín with the dream of reaching the elite level. It’s very difficult, but I’ve achieved what I wanted so much. Now it’s time to keep working because this is just the beginning. I’ve always taken things step by step, progressing normally. When I reached the youth team, I was promoted to the second-year squad, and that’s when I realized things were getting serious. Later, I started getting called up for the reserve team until I finally got the opportunity with the first team.

“I started as a central midfielder, played there for a year, and then switched to left-back. I played as a left-back throughout my time in eight-a-side football and at the start of my youth career until I was later converted into a center-back.”

