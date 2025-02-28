DONE DEAL: Ex-Valencia midfielder Castillejo joins Johor DT

Released Valencia midfielder Samu Castillejo has signed with Malaysia's Johor DT.

Castillejo left AC Milan for Valencia as a Bosman in the summer of 2022. The 30-year-old scored four goals in 26 competitive matches for Los Che before parting ways last summer.

Now the Spaniard has chosen to continue his career in Malaysia.

Johor Darul Ta'zim confirmed through their official channels that Castillejo is joining the club.