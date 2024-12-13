Man City tracking Valencia midfielder Pepelu

Valencia star Pepelu could be in line for a big money Premier League move.

The midfielder is being seen as Manchester City’s long-term replacement for Rodri.

The Spaniard is currently out injured, but is being linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Estadio Deportivo states that if Rodri decides to leave, then City may go for Pepelu.

There is even a chance they will push to sign him in the winter transfer window.

He is said to be available for around €25 million, even though his release clause is €100 million.

