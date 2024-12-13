Valencia bottom of La Liga after losing to relegation rivals Valladolid

The battle of the bottom two in La Liga saw 10-man Real Valladolid climb out of last place and send Valencia to the foot of the standings, as the home side picked up their first victory under caretaker manager Álvaro Rubio with a 1-0 win at Estadio José Zorrilla.

With both sides in poor form and the loser guaranteed a weekend in 20th place, a cagey opening was almost inevitable, as both sets of fans took the opportunity to protest their respective owners.

But the match finally ignited after 20 minutes, when Anuar beat Cristhian Mosquera to a loose ball, cut inside César Tárrega, and though Stole Dimitrievski got a hand to his poked effort, the ball trickled over the line to put the home side ahead.

Staring down the barrel of a third consecutive league defeat, Valencia offered little in response, failing to test Karl Hein in the Valladolid goal before HT despite dominating possession, and looking unlikely to add to just two points earned on the road this season.

Wins in four of the last five H2H meetings would have given Los Ches hope of a turnaround after the break, and they finally tested Hein 10 minutes into the second half, albeit with a tame Tárrega effort following a free-kick whipped into the box.

Just after the hour mark, good work on the left from Hugo Duro set up a chance for Rafa Mir - his strike trickled wide, but the visitors were finally looking dangerous going forward.

With 13 minutes remaining, Rubén Baraja’s side were given further cause for optimism when La Pucela were reduced to 10 men, after substitute Juanmi Latasa was dismissed following a VAR intervention for elbowing Tárrega.

However, a Duro header dropping just wide from Pepelu’s cross was the closest they came late on. Valencia therefore remain five points from safety, with the one saving grace being their games in hand over their rivals.

Meanwhile, Valladolid picked up their first league win in seven, with 10 of their 12 points this term coming against sides who began the round in the bottom five.