Valencia coach Baraja: Valladolid clash important test on personal level; board are with me
Baraja's job is on the line facing fellow relegation candidates Valladolid.
He said, "This is an important test on a personal level. You have to find within yourself that strength to face situations. I have had a lot of experiences, extreme situations, moments of tension. And that gives me the strength to try to change the situation.:
On the board, Baraja continued: "We are in daily contact. We are not happy. This is a game. When I decided to stay, I bet on Valencia and the club bet on me. Despite the bad numbers, they think I am the person to get out of the situation despite the bad numbers, which I accept.
"I know what it's like to be at Valencia, the pressure. As long as you don't disrespect the person. It's something I have to accept, I accept it. There's no one at Valencia who is playing for more than me. Because of my prestige, because of what I've been here, because I feel for the club and because of coherence and responsibility.
"I'm going to tomorrow's game. Then I'll go to Espanyol. I'm optimistic, I think the work has to come out. I have the mentality to lead them to be able to win."
