Valencia coach Baraja: Valladolid clash important test on personal level; board are with me

Valencia coach Ruben Baraja recognises how important their clash with Real Valladolid is for him and the club.

Baraja's job is on the line facing fellow relegation candidates Valladolid.

He said, "This is an important test on a personal level. You have to find within yourself that strength to face situations. I have had a lot of experiences, extreme situations, moments of tension. And that gives me the strength to try to change the situation.:

On the board, Baraja continued: "We are in daily contact. We are not happy. This is a game. When I decided to stay, I bet on Valencia and the club bet on me. Despite the bad numbers, they think I am the person to get out of the situation despite the bad numbers, which I accept.

"I know what it's like to be at Valencia, the pressure. As long as you don't disrespect the person. It's something I have to accept, I accept it. There's no one at Valencia who is playing for more than me. Because of my prestige, because of what I've been here, because I feel for the club and because of coherence and responsibility.

"I'm going to tomorrow's game. Then I'll go to Espanyol. I'm optimistic, I think the work has to come out. I have the mentality to lead them to be able to win."

