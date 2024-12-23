Valencia coach Baraja aware of jeers during Alaves draw: I know fans are shouting at me

Valencia coach Ruben Baraja was aware of home fans barracking him through their 2-2 draw with Alaves last night.

Los Che rescued a draw thanks to a 98th minute Dani Gomez equaliser, leaving Baraja admitting he knows fans want him out.

Hostile home environment:

"I worry about those I can control. I know that the fans are demanding and I have to accept that. I understand that they can shout at me and criticise me, as has happened to great coaches at this club. I don't waste any energy on what doesn't depend on me."

Chants against his position:

Can this team be saved?

"I would like the atmosphere to be different. In football, it's all about confidence. You have energy and self-esteem. Players suffer and are less daring. They get stiff and make mistakes that come from haste. You have to navigate and keep rowing. This team tries and competes until the end. We have to keep rowing."

The numbers are horrifying:

"The results don't come. We believe in these players. Today you manage to tie the game and when you're better and have a chance to win, we take the penalty. These are things that happen because of anxiety, nerves and anguish. I hold on to the fact that in football there is always a point at which you must not give up. The cruelty of any detail punishes us. It is being cruel."

Lack of confidence evident:

"The experience of living through these kinds of situations. Confidence cannot be bought at El Corte Inglés, you have to earn it yourself. We try to make them trust in themselves. Their first action is a goal and the second is a good save from Dimitrievski that keeps us in the game. It is an excessive punishment, but we have to accept it."

There is no reaction:

"I understand that people are angry, that affects our game. I haven't criticised anyone. Fans can do what they feel at any given moment. Tension leads us to situations that affect us. We are alone in this difficulty and they have to be able to navigate it. When you are down, negative things add up. Everything that can happen to you happens and more."

Reinforcements in the market?

"We will have to analyse why we have the points we have in these matches. Analyse them coldly and look for the reasons. If the club has the finances and the possibility to do so, it will try to improve things. I cannot talk about the market. It is a decision that the club has to evaluate."