Valladolid caretaker Rubio bursting with pride after victory over Valencia

Real Valladolid caretaker coach Alvaro Rubio was full of pride after Friday night's victory over Valencia.

Anuar Mohamed Tuhani struck the winner for Valladolid, which also had Juanmi Latasa sent off, but the hosts still held on.

Afterwards, Rubio didn't hold back on how proud he was of the performance and grit shown by the players.

Victory:

"It's been a tremendous joy. The first thing that came to my mind were the players. I know what they're going through and what they're suffering. I've experienced it first-hand this week. They work like animals and today they were able to have a joy. I hope they enjoy it because they deserve it."

Locker room:

"In the end, these are moments of great tension. It may not seem like it, but the player carries it inside and does the daily work. I haven't trained in the locker room because I don't usually do that. It was very exciting and for me a memory of being able to be on the pitch."

Red to Latasa:

"I haven't been able to see if the action was a red card or not. As things end well, we don't give it any importance. He wants to be as fair as possible. Nothing more. I don't usually go into evaluating the referee's performance."

Raul Moro's injury:

"We had planned to make a change and the injury happened just before. He was feeling good and we wanted to hold on."

Caretaker status:

"I've been very comfortable. Maybe because of the relationship I have with the players, I've felt very comfortable. I've been a player and that has made me feel closer to them mentally and psychologically. I preferred not to complicate things and give them a ready-made solution. What we saw today is clearly a team that has soul."

Fans:

"I loved the unity with the fans. It made us continue eleven against eleven and allowed us to win the match."

Anuar:

"He has been showing it every day for a long time. Every year it seems like he doesn't have to play and he ends up the way he does. He has been a teammate of mine and he always sets himself as an example."

