Gavi mocked Vini Jr as Barcelona thrash Real Madrid: 4-0, 4-0!

Two major flashpoints occurred during Barcelona's rout of Real Madrid on Saturday night.

While the match was played out in a competitive but fair spirit, there were two incidents towards the end of Barca's 4-0 win which angered the hosts.

Advertisement Advertisement

On the pitch, it was between Barca midfielder Gavi and Vinicius Jr.

Gavi entered in the final stretch of the match and had time to confront the Brazilian. With his usual aggression, Gavi made a persistent and clear foul on the Brazilian, who reacted by asking the referee for an explanation and a card. It seemed that everything was over, but Gavi then went looking for Vini.

"4-0, 4-0!" Gavi mocked Vinicius on several occasions, making the gesture with his hand in case the Real Madrid player hadn't understood.

The two faced each other, but Vini didn't fall for the provocations and the argument didn't go any further.

Minutes earlier, Real coach Carlo Ancelotti clashed with one of Hansi Flick's assistants, Marcus Sorg, who had celebrated Barça's fourth goal in front of the home bench.

Ancelotti was upset wuth the gesture, and told Flick so.

"He was not a gentleman and Flick has agreed with me," explained the Madrid coach at the end of the match.