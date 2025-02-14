UNCOVERED: The 2015 email Barcelona sent to STOP Yamal joining Espanyol

A 2015 email sent from Barcelona to Lamine Yamal's former junior club CF La Torreta requesting permission for trials has surfaced.

The email from Oscar Hernandez, coordinator of Barça's prebenjamins, sent to Marc Serra, former coordinator of 7-a-side football, was requesting trials for Yamal before the youngster was due to sign with Espanyol.

"We realised that we had to rush when La Torreta reached a collaboration agreement with Espanyol. We had to speed up the matter," explained Hernández to Gerard Romero, of Jijantes.

Regarding Lamine Yamal's historic first trial with Barcelona, ​​he recalled that "he arrived to do the trial at pitch 7 of the Ciudad Deportiva and I went to see his last match. After five minutes you could already see that he was a player who had to sign for Barça".

The January 2015 email read:

"Good afternoon Marc.

"Based on what we talked about last weekend, I'll tell you.

"We want the child born in 2007 to come and try out, according to what his coordinator confirmed to me and Isidro Gil.

"Lamine Yamal Nasraqui Ebana (Prebenjamin A).

"The child is currently in his parents' country of origin, as he was born in Catalonia. They could not confirm exactly when they will be there, but at the latest he will be here within two weeks.

"We agreed with both the coordinator and the president of La Torreta to have him come to try out once he returns from his country and after receiving the invitation by letter from FC Barcelona, ​​as we establish in these cases, which will be answered by them.

"We have to do this during this week since this club will sign a collaboration contract with Espanyol.

"In this letter we must specify two issues

"- Please note that the child was born in 2007

"- Ask him to come and try out once he returns from his parents' country

"Greetings

"Oscar Hernandez".