Udinese signing Bravo: I want to join Yamal, Nico in Spain team

Iker Bravo says he decided to join Udinese before the U19 Euros.

Bravo won the tournament with Spain and was named Player of the Championship.

He was subsequently sold to Udinese by Bayer Leverkusen and he said at his presentation yesterday: "Before the European Championship I had already decided. I believe that Udinese is the perfect club for me to grow and improve.

"I love (Fernando) Torres and my idol is Cristiano (Ronaldo). I hope to score many goals, I hope 10 or 15."

On Udinese winger Gerard Deulofeu, he said: "I've known him since the days of La Masia, he was a reference for me. We spoke in recent days and I hope that he can be available again soon."

On Spain's senior Euros win, he added: "I see myself at that level in a couple of years, perhaps already at the World Cup with Nico (Williams) and Lamine (Yamal)."

While on last season's loan with Real Madrid, Bravo replied: "Nothing happened, it's not a problem that they decided not to execute the purchase option. It's a great club, with the best players in the world, they took the their decision and I'm happy here."