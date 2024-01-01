Tottenham fullback Porro: Spain snub tough to take

Tottenham fullback Pedro Porro admits missing Spain Euros selection was tough to take.

Porro was a surprise omission by Spain coach Luis de la Fuente.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told Cadena SER: “It makes you feel a bit powerless, because you work a whole year to be there, but hey, everyone has their opinion, it’s respectable and that’s how football is.

"It’s normal, any player would like to play in an international competition and with your country… but that’s it. Keep working on it. That’s what they taught me and that’s how I’m doing it."

Porro, however, added: “I’m very happy for them. I have a good relationship with everyone. It’s a very good group, very positive."