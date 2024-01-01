Torres: Barcelona can bring you great mental fatigue

Tribal Football
Torres: Barcelona can bring you great mental fatigueTribalfootball
Ferran Torres admits he's considered his future at Barcelona.

The Spain attacker makes the admission in a Barca documentary covering last season.

"I love this club a lot but it is really complicated and sometimes you think that it might not be worth it. It leads to great mental fatigue and sleepless nights," he concedes.

On his use of ice baths, Torres also says: "When you go from hot to cold, the body feels like it's been hit by a blow. It's good for me to get active. I try to close my eyes and meditate. In football there is a psychological part and I have to be well to be at Barça for many years.

"Either you are very strong mentally or you can't be a Barça player."

