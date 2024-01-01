West Ham make offer for Barcelona forward Torres

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres could be set for a Premier League return this summer.

The winger, who can also play centrally, is no longer wanted by the Catalan giants.

Per Mundo Deportivo, Torres is free to find a club if they are willing to pay his asking price.

The source does add that Torres wants to remain at Barcelona, but has an offer from West Ham United

However, new manager Hansi Flick may have his own ideas about who will play when everyone is fit.

If Ferran wants regular game time, he may want to consider the Hammers’ proposal.