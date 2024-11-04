Torres and Raul clash in Madrid mini-derby between Atletico B and Castilla

Atlético B, coached by Fernando Torres, and Real Madrid Castilla, led by Raúl González Blanco, drew 1-1 in the Madrid 'mini-derby' in Group 2 of Primera RFEF on Sunday.

Adrián Niño took the lead in the 24th minute for the Colchoneros at Cerro del Espino and Gonzalo García Torres equalised in the 45th minute for Los Merengues.

The cameras of El Chiringuito, tracked Torres and Raúl over the game.

"It's not a foul, right?" Raúl complained to the fourth official, to which Torres replied that "they are used to having everything called on them".

In the final minutes of the match, Torres was very critical of the match officials: "You know what happens? It would be the second one and you don't give it to him", "This one is orange. It's a card and you don't give it to him", "You give us one that's nothing and now what?", "Throw him out. Aren't you going to throw him out?", "Are you going to give him three minutes? I want to cry, please".

After the match, both coaches sent their support to the victims of DANA.

Torres said, "We want to send all our support to those affected because these are very difficult times. We have been affected by friends, players on the team and family members going through difficult times... We want to send them all our support.

"We feel it, as does the rest of the country. You never know when a disaster of this magnitude can happen to you and any help is little."

Raul also stated: "Maximum solidarity with all those people and those towns that are suffering so much. I send all my energy and my condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased."