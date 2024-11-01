Atletico Madrid whiz Belaid appreciates Torres management

Rayane Belaid is happy with his progress with Atletico Madrid B.

Belaid is regarded highly inside Atletico and one of the stars of Fernando Torres' B team.

He told Marca: "I've been with him for my second year and at first it was quite a challenge, he's a football legend, but now we're coping better and so is most of the team. He's very friendly and tries to help us a lot for the future.

"He tells us about situations that he has experienced and that can help us in these moments. He tries to make each one better.

"He has given me quite a few tips, I can't choose just one. He has to think about the team above all and, individually, he wants us to never give up."