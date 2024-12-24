Torre makes Barcelona exit call ahead of January market

Pablo Torre still sees his future with Barcelona.

The midfielder is highly-rated inside Spanish football, though continues to struggle for minutes at Barca.

A move away has been mooted for Torre ahead of the January market.

But Mundo Deportivo says Torre still sees his future with Barca and wants to stay and fight for a place in coach Hansi Flick's plans.

So far this season, Torre has made nine appearances, scoring three goals and producing one assist.