Torre makes Barcelona exit call ahead of January market
Pablo Torre still sees his future with Barcelona.
The midfielder is highly-rated inside Spanish football, though continues to struggle for minutes at Barca.
A move away has been mooted for Torre ahead of the January market.
But Mundo Deportivo says Torre still sees his future with Barca and wants to stay and fight for a place in coach Hansi Flick's plans.
So far this season, Torre has made nine appearances, scoring three goals and producing one assist.