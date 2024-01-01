Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-England coach Capello slams Southgate tactics: Alexander-Arnold doesn't know what he's doing
PSG midfielder could join Man United in HUGE transfer move
Koeman urged to end international career of Liverpool captain Van Dijk
Man Utd midfielder wanted by Fulham in shock transfer

Torre joins Barcelona injury list

Torre joins Barcelona injury list
Torre joins Barcelona injury list
Torre joins Barcelona injury listLaLiga
Pablo Torre has joined Barcelona's preseason injury list.

The midfielder suffered a hand fracture in training yesterday, with club medical chiefs expecting him to miss the remainder of preseason.

Advertisement
Advertisement

After a cash suffered in training yesterday, Torre suffered a "fracture of the fifth metacarpal of his left hand".

Barca say surgeon Xavi Mir will conduct the operation.

Doctor Pedro Luis Ripoll told Mundo Deportivo that Torre faces an absence of “a month at most. After a non-invasive operation lasting four or five days, he will be able to train individually”.

Mentions
LaLigaTorre PabloBarcelona
Related Articles
REVEALED: Arsenal can sign Merino for cut-price fee
Barcelona ponder move for Zenit midfielder Wendel
Barcelona prepared to SELL Roque this summer