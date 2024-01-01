Torre joins Barcelona injury list

Pablo Torre has joined Barcelona's preseason injury list.

The midfielder suffered a hand fracture in training yesterday, with club medical chiefs expecting him to miss the remainder of preseason.

Advertisement Advertisement

After a cash suffered in training yesterday, Torre suffered a "fracture of the fifth metacarpal of his left hand".

Barca say surgeon Xavi Mir will conduct the operation.

Doctor Pedro Luis Ripoll told Mundo Deportivo that Torre faces an absence of “a month at most. After a non-invasive operation lasting four or five days, he will be able to train individually”.