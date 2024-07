Barcelona ponder move for Zenit midfielder Wendel

Barcelona are eyeing Zenit St Petersburg midfielder Wendel.

Sport says Barca are considering the Brazil international.

The 26-year-old is available from Zenit for €20m - a price that falls inside Barca's budget.

Zenit signed Wendel from Sporting Lisbon in autumn 2020.

He has managed to score 20 goals and make 25 assists in a total of 124 competitive matches for Zenit.

The 26-year-old's contract with the Russian club runs until the summer of 2027.