Tribal Football
Most Read
Amorim smashes TV in furious dressing room rant after Man Utd's defeat to Brighton
Kerkez makes Bournemouth transfer decision
Former Man Utd forward Greenwood switches his international allegiance
Salah drops fresh future hint after reaching Liverpool landmark

Torre and Barcelona make fresh exit decision

Carlos Volcano
Torre and Barcelona make fresh exit decision
Torre and Barcelona make fresh exit decisionProfimedia
Barcelona midfielder Pablo Torre is expected to remain with the Catalans until the end of the season.

The Cantabrian midfielder is struggling to find a place in Barca coach Hansi Flick's XI.

Advertisement
Advertisement

According to Mundo Deportivo, despite everything, neither the player nor the club see an immediate change in the near future.

They say that Barcelona has no intention of seeking an exit for the player and nor does Torre, as he wants to fight for more minutes. 

Torre believes that playing a little less for Barca offers him more than playing more regularly for a smaller team.

Mentions
LaLigaTorre PabloBarcelonaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Araujo delivers Barcelona major contract boost
Agents for Man Utd attacker Rashford meet with Barcelona chief Deco
Barcelona chief Deco leaves door open to Rashford signing