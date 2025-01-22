Torre and Barcelona make fresh exit decision

Barcelona midfielder Pablo Torre is expected to remain with the Catalans until the end of the season.

The Cantabrian midfielder is struggling to find a place in Barca coach Hansi Flick's XI.

According to Mundo Deportivo, despite everything, neither the player nor the club see an immediate change in the near future.

They say that Barcelona has no intention of seeking an exit for the player and nor does Torre, as he wants to fight for more minutes.

Torre believes that playing a little less for Barca offers him more than playing more regularly for a smaller team.