Araujo delivers Barcelona major contract boost

Ronald Araujo is ready to sign a new contract with Barcelona.

After Juventus made an attempt for the Uruguay defender earlier this month, Araujo is now set to commit to Barca.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Plan confirmed: Ronald Araujo signs his new contract at Barcelona this week.

"Agreement completed also with his camp after player’s green light to new deal last week.

"Araujo, Pedri, Gavi and Gerard Martin are all prepared to sign new deals… then next one, Lamine Yamal."