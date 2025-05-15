Tigres chief confirms interest in Atletico Madrid attacker Correa

Tigres chief Mauricio Culebro has confirmed interest in Atletico Madrid attacker Angel Correa.

With a year on his deal, Atletico are willing to sell the Argentina international for £20m. Along with Mexico's Tigres, River Plate of Argentina are also interested.

Advertisement Advertisement

Meanwhile, Culebro says: "Correa is one of the many options we have. He is a great player, one of those that everyone would like to have.

"We are waiting for the tournament to finish to be able to make the final decision. We always think about the short, medium and long term.

"It's not just about signing for the sake of signing, but about bringing in players who really contribute. We want a team that makes history, a team that is remembered."