Atletico Madrid launching double raid on Valencia academy
Atletico Madrid are launching a raid on Valencia's academy.

Javi Tena (2008) and Diego Piqueras (2009) could swap Valencia for Atletico this summer, according to Deportes Cope Valencia.

Midfielder Tena has trained with Valencia's senior squad and helped his team win this season's División de Honor title.

Valencia and Atlético Madrid are already discussing possible compensation for his transfer.

On the other hand, Piqueras has not yet been able to sign a professional contract, as he is under 16 years old  As such, he can be ferried away by Atletico without the need to pay a fee.

Piqueras and his agents are now in talks with Atlético about a switch.

