Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid eye Man City ace Rodri after Martin Zubimendi rejection
Man United reignite interest in Napoli's Victor Osimhen
Chelsea transfer-list NINE senior players
Emiliano Martinez 'waiting for Man United' despite Galatasaray interest

Thiago in Barcelona talks about new coaching role

Carlos Volcano
Thiago in Barcelona talks about new coaching role
Thiago in Barcelona talks about new coaching roleLaLiga
Thiago Alcantara is being lined up for a return to Barcelona.

The former Liverpool midfielder was called in by Barca coach Hansi Flick last preseason to work as a liaison between the players and the German's staff.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Without a work permit, Thiago was forced to give up the role and return to England at the beginning of the season.

Mundo Deportivo says talks are now underway between Thiago and Barca about a return.

The former Barca and Spain midfielder will join Flick's staff in a more formal role - if terms can be agreed.

Mentions
LaLigaThiagoBarcelonaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Mascherano on Mastantuono: Real Madrid have signed an incredible player
Nico Williams 'open' to Barcelona move after meeting
Lamine Yamal teases potential Nico Williams to Barcelona link-up