Thiago in Barcelona talks about new coaching role

Thiago Alcantara is being lined up for a return to Barcelona.

The former Liverpool midfielder was called in by Barca coach Hansi Flick last preseason to work as a liaison between the players and the German's staff.

Without a work permit, Thiago was forced to give up the role and return to England at the beginning of the season.

Mundo Deportivo says talks are now underway between Thiago and Barca about a return.

The former Barca and Spain midfielder will join Flick's staff in a more formal role - if terms can be agreed.