Mascherano on Mastantuono: Real Madrid have signed an incredible player

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano has sung the praises of Real Madrid signing Franco Mastantuono.

The 17 year-old signed for Real Madrid this week, though will remain with River Plate until after the Club World Cup.

Mascherano coached Mastantuono as Argentina U20 coach and said:

"He is taking a big step. He is in one of the best teams you can be in the world, like River, but when clubs like Real Madrid or Barcelona come looking for you, it is difficult to say no," Mascherano told Ole.

He also said: "I coached him in the Argentina U20 when I was the national team's coach. He's an incredible player, with many qualities and a very important mentality.

"He has all the characteristics to be successful in Europe. It will depend on him, over time, to maintain his level and demonstrate his value."