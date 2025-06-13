Nico Williams 'open' to Barcelona move after meeting

Athletic Club winger Nico Williams is reportedly increasingly 'open' to the idea of joining Barcelona following a meeting between sporting director Deco and his agent.

The 22-year-old has been on Barcelona’s radar for some time, coming close to joining the club last summer before deciding to stay at Athletic Club.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Williams is now more open than he initially was to the move following a meeting between his agent, Felix Tainta and sporting director Deco.

Williams is understood to have a €58 million release clause in his contract, but it stipulates the fee would have to be paid in full rather than in installments.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid have all registered an interest in Williams who is understood to want to remain in Spain.