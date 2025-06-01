Ter Stegen fires warning at Barcelona target Garcia

Marc-Andre ter Stegen insists he's staying with Barcelona.

Having recovered from early season knee surgery, the Germany goalkeeper ended the campaign back between the posts for the Treble winners.

But with Barca going for Espanyol keeper Joan Garcia, it's been suggested Ter Stegen could be moved on this summer.

However, now with Germany's squad for their Nations League ties, the experienced keeper said: "Nobody at the club told me they want to sell me. I'm not worried, my future is at Barça.

"Competition has always been in every role. Those who arrive must earn their jobs. I want to keep doing my best. Physically I'm better than before, I worked hard and exceeded my limits. Now I want to go back to winning."

The 32-year-old goalkeeper, under contract until 2028, underlined the value of the club: “Barcelona is one of the largest in the world, it is normal that you always try to improve. But I'm ready to fight for my place."