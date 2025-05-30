Five breakout whizkids from LaLiga 2024/25

The 2024/25 LALIGA EA SPORTS season has come to an end, with several players stealing the spotlight by demonstrating their potential on the pitch. Here’s a look at five prospects who impressed with their performances in what will forever be remembered as a breakout campaign.

The RCD Espanyol academy product earned starter status during last season’s LALIGA HYPERMOTION run that saw the Catalan side clinch promotion to the top flight.

In his first full campaign as a starting option in goal, García stood out with some extraordinary outings between the posts. Having started in all 38 games disputed this past term, the 24-year-old goalkeeper played a major role in RCD Espanyol’s successful attempt to secure safety.

García kept eight clean sheets and finished the season with a league-high 140 saves, including two penalty stops. No goalkeeper in the division played more minutes than the RCD Espanyol shot-stopper (3,420 minutes), who has already attracted interest from numerous European powerhouses.

One of the several La Masía jewels who stepped up in FC Barcelona’s title run, Casadó shone with his displays in midfield to earn the label of the “new Sergio Busquets”. Having made his first LALIGA EA SPORTS appearance back in March 2024 against Atlético de Madrid, the 21-year-old midfielder became a regular starter last season under Hansi Flick.

Casadó ended the 2024/25 campaign with six assists in 36 games across all competitions. An unfortunate injury sidelined him for a couple of months, but the La Masía product has already demonstrated that he has what it takes to make history with Los Blaugranas, with Busquets having already endorsed his heir.

“We already knew he was very good because I knew him from training and from my last year at Barça,” the former FC Barcelona captain stated. “Casadó is playing at a spectacular level, moving the team and also providing assists. He is playing very attractive football and also very fast.”

Standing out in a league that boasts an abundance of talent is not an easy task. Doing so while featuring in a position that has nothing to do with your natural one is just a sign of how immense your skillset is. Uche joined Getafe CF in the summer and made his LALIGA EA SPORTS debut in August, with José Bordalás’ decision to start the 22-year-old midfielder up front taking many by surprise.

Uche pulled off a convincing display as a forward in his debut, as the player to score Getafe CF’s equaliser to rescue a 1-1 draw in the season opener away at Athletic Club. From that point on, the Nigerian prodigy would feature in attack throughout the season, recording four goals and six assists in 33 league games.

“He's been very good, no doubt,” Bordalás said. “He had not played professional football and had been playing as a midfielder and we had to adapt him as a striker in the first league match. From then on, he has been playing closer to a striker than a midfielder. We have been explaining to him that it is a different position, that he had to be more dynamic and play more forward and he has been understanding and growing as a footballer.”

Real Betis academy graduate Jesús Rodríguez has already been labelled the “new Joaquín”. He made his league debut on Matchday 15 away at Real Sociedad, with his first goal for Los Verdiblancos coming on January 18th at home against Deportivo Alavés.

Having ended the season with two goals and one assist in 21 LALIGA EA SPORTS appearances, the 19-year-old winger has already captivated fans with his speed and ability to leave opposition full-backs behind. It’s no wonder why fans see in him their much-adored club legend.

“Jesús’ emergence is reminiscent of Joaquín’s 25 years ago, no doubt,” academy director Miguel Calzado told Spanish newspaper El País. “They are both wingers, but Jesús is more powerful and plays with his left foot. Joaquín was more technical, more skilful, and began to break through the middle during his time at Málaga CF, precisely under Manuel Pellegrini. He has plenty of ability, he is powerful, he has good technique.”

Omar El Hilali’s numbers speak for themselves. The 21-year-old right-back is considered one of the most prodigious full-backs in LALIGA EA SPORTS for a reason. Having started in all but two of his team’s 38 league games last season, El Hilali delivered on both ends of the pitch week in, week out.

Only the aforementioned García played more minutes for RCD Espanyol than El Hilali (3,193 minutes), who ended the season with two league assists.

More importantly, he was solid in defence, having recorded a league-high 79 tackles won, fourth-most passes blocked (40), ninth-most interceptions (46) and a league-best 157 tackles plus interceptions.

The future looks bright for El Hilali and he should be able to build on his first breakout campaign, since he has the potential become one of the most complete full-backs in Spanish football.