Man City join race to sign Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia

Man City are reportedly the latest club to register an interest in Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia amid doubts over the future of current number one Ederson.

Ederson, 31, has been heavily linked with move to Saudi Arabia and Turkey following an injury hit 2024-25 season with Pep Guardiola’s side.

Stefan Ortega has seemingly supplanted the Brazilian, but Man City will still look to sign a new goalkeeper to compete for the number one position.

According to Mundo Deportivo, City are the latest squad to register an interest in Garcia, 24, thanks to his stellar season in Spain.

Garcia is understood to have a €25 million release clause in his contract with the likes of Arsenal, Newcastle, Chelsea, and Barcelona all keeping tabs on his situation.

City are keeping their options open, however, and the report adds they remain interested in FC Porto’s Diogo Costa along with Garcia.

