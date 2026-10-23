Tchouameni finally opens up on Valverde drama: There was no fight between us, but...

Aurelien Tchouameni has spoken honestly on the drama with Real Madrid teammate Federico Valverde.

Back in May of this year, the two Real Madrid midfielders reportedly clashed during training, with tensions escalating into a heated confrontation.

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Valverde suffered a head injury and even had to visit a hospital for treatment, claiming that he had struck a table at the time.

Real Madrid opened disciplinary proceedings against both players, with a €500,000 fine issued as they were told to apologise to the club and the fans.

Valverde previously denied that either player had punched the other after a disagreement during training, followed by another argument the next day, during which he accidentally hit a table and cut his forehead.

Tchouameni clears up the Valverde drama

Now, Tchouameni has revealed that the situation was blown out of proportion as the media latched on to the story, suggesting the pair had struck one another.

"I want to clear things up. There was no fight between us. Yes, it's true that things happen in the changing room, but we never had a fight," the France international explained.

"In a changing room there are little scuffles and things like that, but I never came to blows with Valverde. It's true that there was something unpleasant happened.

"The only problem with all this is that when you’re at Real Madrid, anything - however small - gets blown out of all proportion and becomes a media circus. Something that wasn't necessarily a problem ends up becoming one."

After he took over, new manager Jose Mourinho said he had been aware of the incident but chose to start afresh with both players, as peace was restored.

The precise details of what happened between the two players remain disputed, however, as fans still discuss whether the pair are still in dispute.