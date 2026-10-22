Courtois makes Ronaldo & Messi comparison on Vinicius Junior's form question

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior cut a dejected figure as he was substituted in the 4-1 UEFA Champions League win over RB Leipzig.

Vini Jr was replaced for the final 20 minutes by club record signing Yan Diomande, who went on to lay on a goal for Kylian Mbappe and lash home a superb finish, to open his European account for Los Blancos.

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As part of a mixed start to the 2026/27 campaign, Vini has scored just one goal across all competitions, on the back of netting 20+ in each of the last five seasons.

Goal keeper Thibaut Courtois looked to calm the concerns over his teammate after the Leipzig victory by showing how even Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are not above criticism.

"I think he's still looking to find his best form. I'm sure he'll get there with the support of the team and the fans.

"He played against Leipzig. He created chances, he was dangerous, and in the end, things don't always go your way.

"A player who's at his best every season - I only know of two, Cristiano and Messi, who I've seen at their best almost every year, and even they've been criticised at times, two of the greatest in history.

"Vinicius has played almost every game for nine years, that's why we have to help him find his best form."