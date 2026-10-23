Pedri says beating Real Madrid is Barcelona's "greatest motivation" after PSG defeat

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has placed his focus on the El Clasico after the loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG beat Barcelona in a six-goal thriller on Tuesday night, handing Hansi Flick's side their first defeat of the season after an 11-match unbeaten start.

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Barcelona remained on six points after winning their first two European fixtures and the Spanish side sit top of La Liga, five points clear of second-place Atletico Madrid, six clear of Real Madrid.

Camp Nou hosts the El Clasico this Sunday, with Barcelona hoping to go nine points clear of their biggest rivals in what would be a statement win from Flick and his side.

Speaking ahead of the clash, and kicking off the drama just days before kick-off, Pedri revealed that he and his teammates are using the fixture as their main inspiration to bounce back.

"Coming back to victory in #ElClasico is a great challenge and the greatest motivation.

"In front of PSG we compete, in front of a great rival and on a great stage, and we know the way. We have confidence and we have football. Here we go!"

Barcelona have 23 consecutive home league wins, a stat stretching back to September 2025. Barcelona have dominated the most recent meetings, winning four of the last five Clasicos as they seek to retain their spot at the top of the pile and pull the wool over their biggest rivals.