Barcelona trio cancel day off to boost El Clasico preparations

Barcelona are gearing up for their first El Clasico battle of the 2026/27 as Real Madrid land in Catalonia on October 25th.

La Blaugrana have won all nine LaLiga games played at the start of their Spanish title defence, but they lost away at PSG in the UEFA Champions League in midweek, to end their overall unbeaten streak.

Advertisement Advertisement

Hansi Flick had given his players and extra day off ahead of a training return tomorrow with Dani Olmo already ruled out of facing Jose Mourinho's team after suffering an injury in Paris.

Since returning from the international break on October 8th, the squad have been training non stop since, despite battling through a packed match schedule.

Despite not being required to train, Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez and Pedri were among those who attended an extra session at the Ciutat Esportiva.

Injured stars Jules Kounde, Dani Olmo, Eric Garcia, Andreas Christensen and Roony Bardghji were also involved as part of their individual recovery programmes.

From that group, only Kounde has a chance of featuring against Real Madrid, and he should be at least in the matchday squad after recovering from an ankle sprain.