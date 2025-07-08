Tribal Football
Most Read
Sporting President Varandas rejects Arsenal's latest €65M bid for striker Gyokeres
Man Utd "close" to signing Valencia star Guerra who has a £87M release clause
Man United set Andre Onana asking price
Man United join Inter and Juventus in race for Ederson

Tchouameni discusses Real Madrid career hopes

Carlos Volcano
Tchouameni discusses Real Madrid career hopes
Tchouameni discusses Real Madrid career hopesLaLiga
Aurelien Tchouameni admits he wants Real Madrid to be his last club.

The France midfielder, speaking with Rolling Stone Africa, admits he's happy where he is.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"I hope I finish my career at the top," declared Tchouameni.

"Always at the top. I hope I stay at Real Madrid, the biggest club in the world.

"I feel blessed for everything I've achieved. But without a doubt, my best moment was my first day at Real Madrid. For me, it's the biggest club in the world. So having the opportunity to play with them and enjoy every moment is, without a doubt, very important."

He added, "It's a different level. As I say, this has its own level. Obviously, Monaco and Bordeaux helped me become the player I am today. But Real Madrid is simply different.

"The scrutiny, the dedication it takes, the commitment, the fans from all over the world. You play every game to win, and you play to win titles. It's a dream come true."

 

Mentions
LaLigaTchouameni AurelienReal MadridMonacoBordeauxFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Gaspart: Nico would be a Barcelona player if I was president
Real Madrid consider Endrick loan after Gonzalo Garcia emergence
Ibrahima Konate snubs Liverpool contract offer with preferred destination revealed