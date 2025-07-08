Tchouameni discusses Real Madrid career hopes

Aurelien Tchouameni admits he wants Real Madrid to be his last club.

The France midfielder, speaking with Rolling Stone Africa, admits he's happy where he is.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I hope I finish my career at the top," declared Tchouameni.

"Always at the top. I hope I stay at Real Madrid, the biggest club in the world.

"I feel blessed for everything I've achieved. But without a doubt, my best moment was my first day at Real Madrid. For me, it's the biggest club in the world. So having the opportunity to play with them and enjoy every moment is, without a doubt, very important."

He added, "It's a different level. As I say, this has its own level. Obviously, Monaco and Bordeaux helped me become the player I am today. But Real Madrid is simply different.

"The scrutiny, the dedication it takes, the commitment, the fans from all over the world. You play every game to win, and you play to win titles. It's a dream come true."