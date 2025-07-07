Real Madrid consider Endrick loan after Gonzalo Garcia emergence

Real Madrid are reportedly willing to send wonderkid Endrick out on loan this summer following the emergence of Gonzalo Garcia at the Club World Cup.

Garcia, 21, is currently joint top goal scorer at the FIFA Club World Cup with four goals in his five games as Real Madrid prepare for their semi-final clash with PSG on Wednesday.

According to Cadena SER, Real Madrid are now considering whether they should send Endrick, 18, out on loan in order to give Garcia more game time.

Xabi Alonso’s side were previously against the idea, although Italian giants Juventus had expressed an interest.

Previous reports had suggested that Real Madrid were looking to sell Garcia this summer but they have since done a complete 180 degree turn on the matter.