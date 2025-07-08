Gaspart: Nico would be a Barcelona player if I was president

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Former Barcelona president Joan Gaspart insists there shouldn't be concern inside the club after missing out on Nico Williams.

After Barca declared publicly their interest in the Spain winger, Nico signed a new contract with Athletic Bilbao on Friday.

But speaking on Radio Marca, Gaspart said: "I prefer Raphinha to play, he is much better than Nico.

"Athletic put more passion, more desire, more everything to keep him. It's something I've experienced in the past with several transfers. Passion is fundamental."

He added, "In the past I've also had to convince wives to let their husbands sign for Barça. If I had been president, Nico would have signed for sure."

Before closing his speech, Gaspart did not fail to launch yet another dig at Real Madrid, confirming his historic hatred: "I want PSG to win only to see Madrid lose (in the Club World Cup semifinals). Period. I have never liked white."

