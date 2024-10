Wojciech Szczesny saw Barcelona thump Champions League opponents Young Boys on Tuesday night.

The former Juventus goalkeeper is coming out of retirement to sign for Barca.

Szczesny was seen in conversation with Ferran Torres and Ronald Araujo as he took in the game.

The Pole will sign for Barca as cover for Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who is out for the season with a knee injury.

He was due to undergo his medical on Tuesday with an announcement over his signing imminent.