Barcelona preparing £60M bid for Greenwood

Barcelona is gearing up to place a bid for forward Mason Greenwood when the summer transfer window opens.

The Catalan giants are said to be anticipating a tough competition for his acquisition. 

Greenwood has had an impressive debut with Marseille, netting five goals in just six appearances for the French club.

Barca are said to be prepared to bid as much as £60M for the former Manchester United star.

The news comes from The Sun, who may have been given the information by a source in Greenwood’s camp.

Barcelona know that Greenwood can play in La Liga after he impressed there last term with Getafe

