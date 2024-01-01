Szczesny willing to postpone retirement for Barcelona

Wojciech Szczesny is keen to hear from Barcelona.

Having hung up the gloves after being released by Juventus over the summer, the former Poland international is willing to postpone retirement to help Barca this season.

Polish media sources, say AS, state Szczesny is willing to move to Barca as cover for knee injury victim Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Barca are weighing up whether to sign a replacement for the German, who has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

And now Szczesny has let Barca know he'd be prepared to make the move should they send an SOS.