Super agent Minguella slams Barcelona over Roque deal

Super agent Josep María Minguella has slammed Barcelona over their treatment of Victor Roque.

Just six months after his arrival from Athletico Paranaense, Roque is now a step away from joining Real Betis.

"What is incredible is, in the month of January, when you have no money and you don't need a '9', you sign an 18-year-old 'kid' to see what happens for 60 million euros," Minguella told Onze TV.

"This cannot last 20 years if there is no distribution of money. Because I have been in this business for many years, when you made a mistake with a player, the following year you do not make the same mistake. The problem is that it happens to Barça with one or two players, each year.

"I feel bad for Vitor Roque , who has no fault and is not a bad player."

In the past, Minguella helped bring both Diego Maradona and Leo Messi to Barca.