Suarez: I learned a lot from Simeone at Atletico Madrid

Uruguayan great Luis Suarez has paid tribute to Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone.

Suarez won the LaLiga title with Atletico under Simeone after being forced out of Barcelona.

Advertisement Advertisement

Now with Inter Miami, the veteran striker said on Simplemente Fútbol: "He was a coach who taught me a lot.

"You can discuss some issues with him, exchange opinions, but he helped me a lot to find my rhythm and overcome that weakness that led me to show that I was still up to the task. It was a spectacular year.

"The coach and all my teammates helped me a lot at Atlético to win a title after so many years."