Alex Roberts
Darwin Nunez wanted by Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid
Darwin Nunez wanted by Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone is reportedly pushing the club to sign Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez this summer.

According to Spanish publication AS, Simeone is wanting to bolster his attack in the summer and has his eye on the 25-year-old.

Angel Correa is increasingly likely to leave Atletico after the Club World Cup, leaving a big hole in their forward line.

Nunez has struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League, especially since Arne Slot took over, scoring just seven goals and providing five assists in his 43 games across all competitions so far this season.

It’s understood Nunez is open to leaving Liverpool this summer in an attempt to turn his career around.

