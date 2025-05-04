Atletico Madrid coach Simeone: CWC a reward for four years of hard work

Tribal Football
Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has dismissed claims his players have switched off with the season winding down.

Atletico were held to a stalemate by Alaves yesterday, though Simeone insists places are still to be decided for the summer's Club World Cup tournament in the US.

Simeone said, "Does it seem like the season is over? Not on my part.

"There are still four games to go and we have earned something on our own merits, competing with Barcelona and Madrid: the World Cup, an important achievement for all these four years of work.

"It will be a novelty and will arouse enthusiasm in all participants."

